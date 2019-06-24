Media Advisory: Facebook Canada brings "Boost with Facebook" training to Toronto

Facebook hosts free workshops for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - On June 24 and 25, 2019, Facebook Canada will host Boost with Facebook in Toronto, the largest event for entrepreneurs and small businesses that Facebook has hosted in Canada. The two-day event features free training sessions and workshops for small businesses and entrepreneurs to learn how to best use Facebook's powerful suite of tools to drive growth for their businesses. This includes everything from getting started on Facebook and Instagram, to content optimization strategies to help businesses reach customers across platforms and around the world. Top experts will also be available to answer technical questions in a one-on-one setting.



Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Canadian business leaders who are building brands and making a difference right here in Toronto. Local entrepreneurs featured include:

Yanal Dhailieh, Peace Collective

Jen Le Koss , BRIKA

, Nana Boateng Osei , Bohten

WHAT

Free event for entrepreneurs and small businesses on how to grow their business. Guests can register for the event and training sessions by visiting: https://www.boostwithfacebook.com/Toronto



WHEN AND WHERE

Date: Monday, June 24, 2019

Time: 9:30 am to 11:30 am .

. Location: Evergreen Brick Works, 550 Bayview Ave, Toronto, ON M4W 3X8

WHO

Remarks: Garrick Tiplady, Managing Director of Facebook and Instagram Canada will deliver opening remarks that can be broadcasted.

Interviews: Local community leaders, small business owners and community members.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Small business panelists (including Yanal Dhailieh of Peace Collective) are available for interviews and excited to share more about how they've successfully used Facebook and Instagram to grow their businesses.

For further information: All media who wish to attend or who are interested in pre- or post- event interviews, please contact David Troya-Alvarez: dtalvarez@fb.com