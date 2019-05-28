Media advisory - Experts to discuss role of dairy as key driver of Canada's rural development

Moderated discussion with dairy producer, processor and economic analyst during the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' annual gathering

OTTAWA, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - In light of World Milk Day on June 1st, 2019, Dairy Farmers of Canadas is holding a breakfast fireside chat on the role of dairy and supply management as drivers of Canada's rural development. The moderated panel discussion will highlight the views of key players of the dairy industry. The event is presented in conjunction with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Annual Conference and Trade Show.

The President of Dairy Farmers of Canada, Pierre Lampron, will offer opening remarks. The discussion will be attended by elected municipal officials from coast to coast.

WHEN

June 1, 2019 from 8-9 am

WHO

Panel:

Jennifer Hayes , a dairy producer from Québec and the Commissioner of the Canadian Dairy Commission

, a dairy producer from Québec and the Commissioner of the Canadian Dairy Commission Adam Vervoort , National Agriculture Manager for Bank of Montreal

, National Agriculture Manager for Bank of Luc Boivin , a dairy processor and president of Fromagerie Boivin Inc.

Moderator: Karl Bélanger, president of Traxxion Strategies

WHERE

Farm Hub, Foyer 2, Level 2

Québec City Convention Centre

1000, boul. René-Lévesque Est

Québec, QC



ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canada's farmers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the Canadian dairy sector, today and in the future. It works to maintain policies that foster the viability of Canadian dairy farming and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

