Media Advisory - Espace pour la vie begins selling timed tickets for Gardens of Light

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Timed tickets were such a huge success last year that they're back again for this year's Gardens of Light! Espace pour la vie wishes to announce that timed tickets went on sale today for its flagship fall event, to be held from September 6 to October 31, 2019, at the Jardin botanique de Montréal.

Book early for the best experience

To ensure that you can truly enjoy the Gardens of Light, you have to reserve a specific time for your visit when you buy your tickets. This will leave you freer to stroll through the Jardin botanique's three cultural gardens—the Chinese Garden, the First Nations Garden and the Japanese Garden.

Given just how popular the event has become, it is strongly recommended that you book your tickets in advance so that you can visit at the time that suits you best. Admission to the illuminated path will be controlled to ensure ticket times are respected, and there will be no admission without reservations. Tickets also let you visit the Jardin botanique at any time on the same day.

Timed tickets for the Gardens of Light are on sale on espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing

