Media Advisory - Environment Ministers to meet in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

WINNIPEG, MB, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) will meet in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador on July 10, 2024. Ministers will explore carbon management and discuss climate change adaptation and resilience.

CCME is made up of environment ministers from each of the provinces and territories and the Government of Canada. The current president of CCME, the Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, will host the meeting, which will be held at the Sheraton Hotel, 115 Cavendish Square.

At the close of the meeting on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (NDT), CCME will issue a communiqué and hold a news conference in the Fort William Ballroom A and B. The Avalon Room will be available as a working room for journalists after 3:00 p.m. NDT.

Members of the media, including journalists from outside of Newfoundland and Labrador, may join the news conference in person or via videoconference. To register for the news conference, please visit https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/69663190306. Please confirm your participation by noon NDT, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The final communiqué will be posted on the CCME website (ccme.ca) as soon as it is available on July 10.

Further details on CCME are available at www.ccme.ca.

(Également offert en français)

