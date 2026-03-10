GATINEAU, QC, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) will hold a technical briefing related to a weather system approaching parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada early Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

ECCC is advising of a severe freezing rain event for areas of Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada that may be extensive, widespread, and prolonged.

The technical briefing will be held via Zoom. Following the briefing, media will have the opportunity to ask questions. This availability is for attribution and may be recorded.

Event: Technical briefing and media availability (bilingual) Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. (EDT) Location: Via Zoom

To join the media availability, please follow the Zoom link.

Note to media: When joining via Zoom, media representatives interested in asking a question are asked to change their screen names to include their full name and media outlet. Unidentified participants will not be called upon.

Get your weather forecasts and alerts: Use our mobile app WeatherCAN or visit our Weather Information map. Stay safe during severe weather with guidance from Public Safety Canada.

Follow Environment and Climate Change Canada on social media.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]