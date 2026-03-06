MONTRÉAL, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature), on behalf of the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, marked the 25th anniversary of the Government of Canada's longest-running species at risk program by announcing up to $5.2 million in funding through the Habitat Stewardship Program (HSP) for Species at Risk.

Since 2000, the HSP has invested more than $241 million in over 3,800 conservation projects that protect and recover species at risk and their habitats, helping Canada advance its biodiversity and conservation priorities.

For the 2025-2026 funding cycle, this $5.2 million investment will support 31 conservation projects across Canada, empowering communities, individuals, and non-governmental organizations to take action to safeguard at-risk species in their regions.

The stewardship projects supported through this investment demonstrate the diversity of conservation work happening nationwide, including the following:

Rivershed Society of BC is receiving $404,884 for a five-year program to restore vital riparian habitat for at-risk species in the Bell Slough area of Chilliwack, British Columbia. The project aims to improve water quality, stabilize stream banks, and enhance natural vegetation. The project partners with Cheam and Sqwá First Nations and local landholders through a co-designed approach that integrates Traditional Ecological Knowledge and language. Restoration efforts include removing invasive species, planting native vegetation, creating wetlands, and building riparian buffers. The project also offers community education focused on Indigenous food systems, land stewardship, and cross-cultural learning.

is receiving $404,884 for a five-year program to restore vital riparian habitat for at-risk species in the Bell Slough area of Chilliwack, British Columbia. The project aims to improve water quality, stabilize stream banks, and enhance natural vegetation. The project partners with Cheam and Sqwá First Nations and local landholders through a co-designed approach that integrates Traditional Ecological Knowledge and language. Restoration efforts include removing invasive species, planting native vegetation, creating wetlands, and building riparian buffers. The project also offers community education focused on Indigenous food systems, land stewardship, and cross-cultural learning. Conseil régional de l'environnement du Centre-du-Québec is receiving $59,000 for a two-year project to protect and recover five species at risk, including the bobolink, Eastern meadowlark and chimney swift. Project activities include conducting inventories, delivering awareness and education initiatives, improving habitat and implementing threat mitigation measures in several municipalities in the Centre-du-Québec region of Quebec.

is receiving $59,000 for a two-year project to protect and recover five species at risk, including the bobolink, Eastern meadowlark and chimney swift. Project activities include conducting inventories, delivering awareness and education initiatives, improving habitat and implementing threat mitigation measures in several municipalities in the Centre-du-Québec region of Quebec. Université du Québec en Outaouais is receiving $143,039 for a five-year project aiming to protect and support the recovery of the Blanding's turtle by understanding and addressing barriers to the recruitment of the species in Outaouais, Quebec. It will mainly target nest predation, a key threat identified in the species' recovery strategy, by monitoring nesting sites and using telemetry to track female turtles. By mitigating this threat, the initiative seeks to enhance survival and promote long-term population growth.

is receiving $143,039 for a five-year project aiming to protect and support the recovery of the Blanding's turtle by understanding and addressing barriers to the recruitment of the species in Outaouais, Quebec. It will mainly target nest predation, a key threat identified in the species' recovery strategy, by monitoring nesting sites and using telemetry to track female turtles. By mitigating this threat, the initiative seeks to enhance survival and promote long-term population growth. Native Plant Society of Saskatchewan is receiving $332,350 for a five-year project to work with landowners and First Nations in southern Saskatchewan to develop and adapt site-specific management plans aimed at protecting plant species at risk in sand dune and native prairie ecosystems. Through annual site assessments, the project will update plans to reduce threats such as invasive species and implement best management practices to improve habitat conditions. This ecosystem-based approach will support the recovery of plant species at risk and strengthen conservation efforts on private and First Nations lands.

By working with these partners and many others, the Government of Canada is making real progress in protecting species at risk and conserving the habitats they depend on.

Quotes

"Nature is central to the Canadian identity and the health and well-being of our families and communities. I am inspired by the efforts of environmental groups and communities across the country to protect habitats and vulnerable species. By working together, we can make even greater strides to safeguard the natural spaces we all depend on."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Celebrating 25 years, the Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk continues to support projects that safeguard species and their habitats. Thanks to the commitment of Indigenous peoples, communities, environmental organizations, scientists, and landowners, we are making tangible progress for nature across Canada."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"Since 2009, the Habitat Stewardship Program has enabled CRECQ to work directly in the field, alongside landowners and local partners, to protect critical habitats and species at risk in Centre-du-Québec. These projects demonstrate that conservation based on collaboration, science and trust can produce sustainable results that benefit both communities and biodiversity."

– Andréanne Blais, Director General, Conseil régional de l'environnement du Centre-du-Québec

"Our project is being carried out thanks to the Habitat Stewardship Program for Species at Risk, and aims to study and mitigate the obstacles to the renewal of the Blanding's turtle population, an endangered species in Canada, in its critical habitats in the Outaouais. To this end, during the June egg-laying period, we monitor two anthropized egg-laying sites to protect nests, and estimate reproductive success and predation. We are also locating 30 adult females by radio telemetry in order to find natural egg-laying sites, protect the nests that are found and compare reproductive success."

– Daphnée Bernier, Research Technician, Institut des Sciences de la Forêt tempérée, Université du Québec en Outaouais

Quick facts

The Government of Canada established the HSP as part of Canada's national strategy for the protection of species at risk. Environment and Climate Change Canada administers Habitat Stewardship Program funds for terrestrial stewardship projects that contribute directly to the recovery objectives and population goals of species at risk listed on Schedule 1 of the Species at Risk Act and that prevent other species from becoming a conservation concern. The Government of Canada is committed to working toward halting and reversing nature loss in Canada by 2030 and achieving a full recovery for nature by 2050, as well as conserving 30% of land and water by 2030.

and that prevent other species from becoming a conservation concern. The Government of Canada is committed to working toward halting and reversing nature loss in Canada by 2030 and achieving a full recovery for nature by 2050, as well as conserving 30% of land and water by 2030. This investment is a result of the call for applications that occurred in the fall of 2024 for projects starting in 2025-2026.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Marie-France Proulx, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Nature), [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]