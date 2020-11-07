Media Advisory - Election Law Expert Lawyer Jack Siegel Available to Answer Questions About Election Law in the United States and How it Compares to Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Jack Siegel, Partner, Blaney McMurtry is available to speak to the media about election law matters in the United States and Canada.

Jack Siegel is available to news media to discuss questions such as:

HOW DOES ELECTION LAW IN THE US DIFFER FROM CANADA ?

? HOW MUCH OF A DIFFERENCE CAN A RECOUNT MAKE?

WAS THERE CHEATING GOING ON? HOW COULD ANYONE TELL?

WHY IS THERE SO MUCH DISTRUST OF ELECTION OFFICIALS IN THE U.S., AND SO LITTLE HERE?

WHY NOT JUST DO IT ALL OVER THE INTERNET?

IF THIS GOES ALL THE WAY TO THE US SUPREME COURT, WITH 2/3 OF THE JUDGES APPOINTED BY REPUBLICANS, ISN'T PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST GOING TO WIN AT THE END OF THE DAY, ANYHOW?

About Jack Siegel :

One of the only lawyers in Canada with a distinct and substantial Election and Political Law practice, spanning over 30 years. Advises political parties and other participants in elections to all levels of government and is regularly called upon to represent individuals and businesses before Lobbying and Integrity Commissioners at all levels.

Visit: https://www.blaney.com/lawyers/jack-siegel

For further information: CONTACTS FOR BLANEY MCMURTRY LLP: Jack Siegel, Partner, Blaney McMurtry LLP, (416) 593-2958, [email protected]; Alternate contact: Catherine Meaney, Director, Strategic Marketing & Business Development, Blaney McMurtry LLP, 416-593-3918, [email protected]

