SUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL DISTRICT, BC, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join a celebration event in the Sunshine Coast Regional District with MP Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament, West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country.

Date: July 20, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. PDT

Location: The pump house at the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Oceanview Drive. In the 500 block just past Cypress Way and before Islandview Drive.

Event Purpose: To announce funding for Woodcreek Park Wastewater Treatment Plant System Upgrade project in the Sunshine Coast Regional District through the Government of Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program Rural and Northern Communities Program.

