Media Advisory - Doors Open Toronto turns 20 this weekend

TORONTO, May 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The 20th annual Doors Open Toronto presented by Great Gulf is an opportunity to go behind the scenes of more than 150 of the most architecturally, historically, culturally and socially significant buildings across the city on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. Doors Open Toronto is Canada's largest Doors Open event. The weekend celebration of architecture also features a speaker series, walking tours and special programming.

This year's theme – 20 Something – focuses on the event's past and future, celebrating the first 20 years of Doors Open Toronto while looking forward to the next 20 years.

The Doors Open Toronto program, including a full list of buildings, is available at https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/doors-open-toronto/.

Date: Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26



Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Location: City-wide

Visitors to the Toronto City Hall Hub, sponsored by Schlage Locks Canada, will gain rare access to the Mayor's Office and the 27th floor observation deck. Activities will also include film and virtual reality experiences, Indigenous Peoples' Atlas of Canada (a giant walk-on-floor map) and more.

More information will be available at https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/doors-open-toronto/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/doorsopenTO, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/@doors_openTO and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/doors_opento/. The event hashtag is #DOT19.

