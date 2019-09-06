MEDIA ADVISORY - Dixon Hall launches brand new bus for Seniors' Programs
Sep 06, 2019, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -
WHAT -
On Thursday, September 12th at 2:00 p.m. Toronto Centre MPP Suze Morrison and Ward 13 Toronto Centre City Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam will join the staff and volunteers at Dixon Hall as they launch a brand new bus for Seniors' programs with a community celebration. This new accessible vehicle will be a vital addition to the agency, supporting the range of programming Dixon Hall offers to seniors in the downtown east, including the largest Meals on Wheels program in the city of Toronto.
Suze Morrison and Phyllis Tanaka, an Ontario Trillium Foundation volunteer, will attend the launch and will formally present Dixon Hall with a plaque to mark the work done as a result of receiving a grant from the Foundation in spring 2019.
Mercedes Watson, CEO of Dixon Hall, will be talking about this new vehicle and its impact in the community, and seniors from Dixon Hall's Day programs will extend their gratitude with a special performative thank you.
WHO -
Suze Morrison, MPP for Toronto Centre
WHEN -
Thursday, September 12th,
WHERE -
Dixon Hall's Seniors Department
For further information: Kali Madej, Communications Manager, kali.madej@dixonhall.org, 647-336-2447
