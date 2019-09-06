MEDIA ADVISORY - Dixon Hall launches brand new bus for Seniors' Programs

WHAT -

On Thursday, September 12th at 2:00 p.m. Toronto Centre MPP Suze Morrison and Ward 13 Toronto Centre City Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam will join the staff and volunteers at Dixon Hall as they launch a brand new bus for Seniors' programs with a community celebration. This new accessible vehicle will be a vital addition to the agency, supporting the range of programming Dixon Hall offers to seniors in the downtown east, including the largest Meals on Wheels program in the city of Toronto.