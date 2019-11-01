Media Advisory - District Ventures Assumes the Operation of Food Starter

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - District Ventures, Canada's leading ecosystem bringing capital, marketing, programming and commercialization to companies in the food, beverage, and health CPG industries, invites members of the media to attend an announcement on the acquisition of Food Starter, Toronto's leading food startup incubator and accelerator.

Where: District Ventures Kitchen, 76 Densley Ave, Toronto, ON M6M 2R3



When: Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:00am EST



Who: Mayor John Tory, Arlene Dickinson, Ed McDonnell (CEO of Greenbelt Fund), and representatives from Sobeys and Chartwells Canada.

About District Ventures

District Ventures is Canada's leading ecosystem that focuses on bringing capital, marketing, programming and commercialization to companies in the food, beverage and health CPG industries. District Ventures is led by renown Canadian entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson and comprised of a venture capital fund, accelerator, commercial kitchen, and marketing experts, which operate alongside each other to assist companies in increasing their sales, distribution and ultimately their company's valuation.

For more information regarding the District Ventures Accelerator, please visit www.districtventures.ca.

For more information regarding District Ventures Capital, please visit www.districtventurescapital.com.

SOURCE District Ventures

For further information: Media Contact: Jerry Nasr, PR and Social Communications Manager, District Ventures, 416-585-2090, jerry@districtventurescapital.com