Media Advisory - Developmental Services workers to picket employer's AGM ahead of possible labour disruption

OTTAWA, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Attendees of the Ottawa-Carleton Association for Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OCAPDD) Annual General Meeting will have to pass by picketing workers and allies in order to enter Wednesday night's meeting.

Members of Local 1521 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 1521), which represents over 500 developmental services workers at OCAPPD, will be handing out information about current contract negotiations and a possible labour disruption.

"We just want to make sure people know what is going before they enter," said Julie Leonard president of CUPE 1521. "We hope it leads to a productive discussion that will result in a fair contract."

On September 13 the union filed for a "no-board" report which begins a 17-day countdown to when both parties can legally begin a strike or lockout. The current impasse in bargaining is centered around attempts by OCAPDD to reduce health and sick-time provisions for their staff.

"No worker should have to see their working conditions eroded," said Leonard. "We aren't asking for a whole lot here, we'd like keep what we've negotiated in the past. Our jobs are extremely physical so touching health and sick-time is a non starter for us. We just want a fair contract that respects the work that we do and puts us in position to provide the best service possible to the individuals we support."

Both parties will return to the bargaining table on Friday, September 20 with the assistance of a provincially appointed mediator.

Who: CUPE 1521 members and allies What: Information picket at OCAPDD AGM Where: 229 Colonnade Road South When: Wednesday, September 18, 7:00 p.m.

