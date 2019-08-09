Media Advisory - Desjardins Group will be sharing its Q2 2019 financial results

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group will be announcing its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 12, 2019.

A conference call for journalists is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. It will be hosted by Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

Date: Monday, August 12, 2019

Time: 1:30 p.m.

To join the conference, call 1-866-865-3087 or 514-807-9895.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: Media Relations, Desjardins Group, 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, media@desjardins.com