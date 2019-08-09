Media Advisory - Desjardins Group will be sharing its Q2 2019 financial results

News provided by

Desjardins Group

Aug 09, 2019, 12:59 ET

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group will be announcing its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 12, 2019.

A conference call for journalists is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. It will be hosted by Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

Date: Monday, August 12, 2019
Time: 1:30 p.m.
To join the conference, call 1-866-865-3087 or 514-807-9895.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: Media Relations, Desjardins Group, 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, media@desjardins.com

Organization Profile

Desjardins Group

About Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $304 billion. It has been rated one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse...

You just read:

Media Advisory - Desjardins Group will be sharing its Q2 2019 financial results

News provided by

Desjardins Group

Aug 09, 2019, 12:59 ET