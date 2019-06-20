Media Advisory - Desjardins Group invites the media to inform an incident that may affect its members Français

News provided by

Desjardins Group

Jun 20, 2019, 12:09 ET

MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group is inviting media outlets to a press conference where President and CEO Guy Cormier and Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Denis Berthiaume will make an announcement about a situation that may affect the organization's members.

A representative from the Laval police will also be in attendance to answer media questions at the end of the press conference.

Date:

Thursday, June 20

Time:

2:00 p.m.

Location:

Montréal Marriott Château Champlain
Salle Maisonneuve
1050 rue de la Gauchetière Ouest, Montreal QC  H3B 4C9

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Chantal Corbeil, Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7229 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5557229, media@desjardins.com

Organization Profile

Desjardins Group

About Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $304 billion. It has been rated one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse...

You just read:

Media Advisory - Desjardins Group invites the media to inform an incident that may affect its members

News provided by

Desjardins Group

Jun 20, 2019, 12:09 ET