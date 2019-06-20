Media Advisory - Desjardins Group invites the media to inform an incident that may affect its members Français
Jun 20, 2019, 12:09 ET
MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group is inviting media outlets to a press conference where President and CEO Guy Cormier and Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Denis Berthiaume will make an announcement about a situation that may affect the organization's members.
A representative from the Laval police will also be in attendance to answer media questions at the end of the press conference.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, June 20
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Location:
|
Montréal Marriott Château Champlain
SOURCE Desjardins Group
For further information: (media inquiries only): Chantal Corbeil, Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7229 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5557229, media@desjardins.com
