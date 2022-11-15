OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

10:00 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.



2:00 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.



Toronto, Ontario



6:00 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at an event celebrating Mr. David MacNaughton's contributions to Canadian public life and as Canada's Ambassador to the United States.





Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]