Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Apr 04, 2023, 12:32 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - 

Note: All times local

Long Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador


Private meetings.


11:00 a.m.    

 The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the leadership of a nickel processing plant to discuss the budget's investments in Canadian critical minerals supply chains.



Closed to media.


11:30 a.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a nickel processing plant to meet with workers and discuss the budget's investments to help grow Canada's economy and create new opportunities for Canadian workers. A media availability will follow.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at [email protected].
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.
  • The media availability will begin at approximately 1:00 p.m.
  • Media are asked to arrive on site wearing steel-toe boots. All other personal protective equipment will be provided. Media who do not have their own steel-toe boots are asked to provide their boot size when registering.
  • The deadline to register is Tuesday, April 4, at 5:00 p.m.


St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador


3:00 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with members of Energy NL to discuss the budget's transformative investments to grow Canada's clean economy and invest in new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.



Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]

