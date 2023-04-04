Apr 04, 2023, 12:32 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Long Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador
Private meetings.
11:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the leadership of a nickel processing plant to discuss the budget's investments in Canadian critical minerals supply chains.
Closed to media.
11:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a nickel processing plant to meet with workers and discuss the budget's investments to help grow Canada's economy and create new opportunities for Canadian workers. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
3:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with members of Energy NL to discuss the budget's transformative investments to grow Canada's clean economy and invest in new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.
Closed to media.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]
