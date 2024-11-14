OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

Toronto, Ontario

Private meetings.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with leaders from the nuclear energy sector in response to the election in the United States of America.

