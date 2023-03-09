Mar 09, 2023, 21:34 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
Private meetings.
|
2:30 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt.
|
Closed to media.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]
