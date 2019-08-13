Media advisory - Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, to announce important funding towards health, infrastructure, and economic development in Quebec

MALIOTENAM, QC, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, will make two announcements while visiting Indigenous communities in Quebec tomorrow.

First, Mr. Vandal will be announcing funding for health infrastructure and essential community infrastructure for Innu communities from Quebec's North Shore.

Later that day, Mr. Vandal will announce funding for the commercial fisheries and tourism sectors under the Maritime Initiative to support Indigenous communities situated along the St. Lawrence river.

Date: August 14, 2019

Health and community infrastructure funding announcement

Time: 12:00 PM (EST)

Where:

Centre Miam Uapukun (located in the Maliotenam reserve)

191, rue de l'Église

C.P. 389 Moisie (Québec) G0G 2B0

Commercial fisheries sector funding announcement

Time: 4:30 PM (EST)

Where:

Maison de la Culture Innue d'Ekuanitshit

34 Rue Nashipetimit, Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan, QC G0G 1V0

