Media Advisory - CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn to Launch Province Wide Community based Campaign to stop the Ford Conservative Government Cuts

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario, will hold a press conference on Monday, September 9th at Queen's Park to launch a province wide community based & multi sector campaign to stop the Ford Conservative Government Cuts.

This community focused campaign will provide support to local activists in communities across the province to defend vital public services and good jobs from the severity of cuts that are being forced on Ontarians by the Ford Conservative Government.

Hahn will be joined by CUPE Ontario Secretary-Treasurer Candace Rennick, senior CUPE Ontario sectoral leadership, as well as several front-line workers from all walks of life.

WHEN: Monday, September 9th, 2019 TIME: 10:00am Queen's Park Media Studio WHO: CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn, Sector Presidents, Front Line workers WHY: Launch of a province wide, community-based campaign.

CUPE Ontario is Ontario's Community Union, representing more than 270,000 municipal, health care, school board, post-secondary education and social services workers in every region of the Province.

