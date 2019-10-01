Media Advisory - CUPE education workers' province-wide job action - Update from CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of 55,000 education workers who began working to rule on Monday, September 30, representatives from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will update members of the media on their ongoing job action.

Who Laura Walton, President of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions

(OSBCU)

Darcie McEathron, CUPE School Boards Coordinator

Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario



What Update on CUPE education workers' job action



When 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019



Where Media Studio, Queen's Park

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Mary Unan, CUPE Communications, 647-390-9839; Marla DiCandia, CUPE Communications, 416-523-3124

