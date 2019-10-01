Media Advisory - CUPE education workers' province-wide job action - Update from CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions
Oct 01, 2019, 16:35 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of 55,000 education workers who began working to rule on Monday, September 30, representatives from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will update members of the media on their ongoing job action.
Who
Laura Walton, President of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions
What
Update on CUPE education workers' job action
When
10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Where
Media Studio, Queen's Park
For further information: Mary Unan, CUPE Communications, 647-390-9839; Marla DiCandia, CUPE Communications, 416-523-3124
