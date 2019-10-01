Media Advisory - CUPE education workers' province-wide job action - Update from CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of 55,000 education workers who began working to rule on Monday, September 30, representatives from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will update members of the media on their ongoing job action.

Who

Laura Walton, President of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions
(OSBCU)
Darcie McEathron, CUPE School Boards Coordinator
Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario


What

Update on CUPE education workers' job action


When

10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019



Where

Media Studio, Queen's Park

For further information: Mary Unan, CUPE Communications, 647-390-9839; Marla DiCandia, CUPE Communications, 416-523-3124

