Media Advisory - CUPE 748 seeks mediation in Kootenay Lake School District

NELSON, BC, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE K-12 Local 748 applied for mediation through the Labour Relations Board today to assist in reaching a collective agreement with School District 8 (Kootenay Lake). The local has had 12 bargaining sessions with the District since April 4.

CUPE 748 President Michelle Bennett said that they view involving a mediator as a positive step towards reaching an agreement.

"Bargaining affects not only our members, but their families," said Bennett. "We hope mediation leads to an agreement that everyone can be proud of."

The Local represents 412 K-12 support workers. They provide a wide variety of services that support students, that include Education Assistants, Youth Care Workers, Indigenous Support Workers, Custodians, Trades, Clerical, Maintenance, IT, Administrative Support, and Bus Drivers. They support students in the communities of Crawford Bay, Creston, Kaslo, Meadow Creek, Nelson, Salmo, Slocan, Winlaw, Wynndel, and Yahk.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: CUPE 748 President Michelle Bennett: 250-505-2712; CUPE Communications Representative Janet Szliske: 604-454-7293

