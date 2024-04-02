Media Advisory - CT REIT to Report First Quarter Results and Host Annual Meeting of Unitholders Français
Apr 02, 2024, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) to report first quarter 2024 results and hold its Annual Meeting of Unitholders.
WHAT:
Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call
WHEN:
Results to be released on Monday, May 6, 2024 after market close.
WEBCAST LINK:
The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 8:00 a.m. ET at www.ctreit.com in the "Events and Webcast" section under "News and Events" and it will be archived for 12 months.
Webcast replay will be available until May 6, 2025: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tz4pnc43
CONFERENCE LINK:
For coverage analysts only: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI248b16008e8a4e4080b3bcc0d17c69be
Upon registering, you will be emailed the dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.
WHAT:
Annual Meeting of Unitholders
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET
WHERE:
Virtual-only meeting via live audio webcast and teleconference.
For further information: Media: Joscelyn Dosanjh, 416-845-8392, [email protected]; Investors: Lesley Gibson, 416-480-8566, [email protected]
