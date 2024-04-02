Media Advisory - CT REIT to Report First Quarter Results and Host Annual Meeting of Unitholders Français

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)

Apr 02, 2024, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) to report first quarter 2024 results and hold its Annual Meeting of Unitholders.

WHAT:

Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call
   

WHEN:

Results to be released on Monday, May 6, 2024 after market close.                                     
Conference call to be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
   

WEBCAST LINK:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tz4pnc43
   
 

The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 8:00 a.m. ET at www.ctreit.com in the "Events and Webcast" section under "News and Events" and it will be archived for 12 months.
   
 

Webcast replay will be available until May 6, 2025: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tz4pnc43
   

CONFERENCE LINK:

For coverage analysts only: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI248b16008e8a4e4080b3bcc0d17c69be
 

Upon registering, you will be emailed the dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.
   

WHAT:

Annual Meeting of Unitholders
   

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET
   

WHERE:

 Virtual-only meeting via live audio webcast and teleconference.
 Live audio webcast at: https://web.lumiagm.com/440293238
 Telephone in listen-only mode: 1-877-664-8886 (Canada and U.S.)
 Visit www.ctreitagm.com for more information.

