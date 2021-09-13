Media Advisory - Critical For Whom? Busting British Columbia's 'Sustainable' Mining Myths

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - MiningWatch Canada and BC Mining Law Reform (BCMLR) invite representatives from the media to attend the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade's presentation "Critical Minerals, Canadian Advantage," given today at noon (PT) by the Mining Association of Canada. For the occasion, representatives from the Nuxalk Nation and from the public interest organizations will be available to comment on Canada's main mining lobby association presentation. MiningWatch and BCMLR are also releasing today the backgrounder "Busting B.C.'s Sustainable Mining Myths."

When: Monday, September 13th, 2021, noon PT / 3pm ET

Where: Greater Vancouver Board of Trade Virtual Event (registration)

What: Release of the backgrounder "Busting B.C.'s Sustainable Mining Myths" in response to Mining Association of Canada's presentation "Critical Minerals, Canadian Advantage"

Who:

Ugo Lapointe , Canada Program Coordinator, MiningWatch Canada

, Canada Program Coordinator, MiningWatch Canada Nikki Skuce , Director, Northern Confluence Initiative

, Director, Northern Confluence Initiative Nuskmata ( Jacinda Mack ), Nuxalk Nation Spokesperson on Mining

For further information: Contacts: Jenn Wesanko, media relations, 604-347-9588; Ugo Lapointe: MiningWatch Canada, 514-708-0134; Nikki Skuce: Northern Confluence Initiative, 778-210-0117; Nuskmata (Jacinda Mack): Nuxalk Nation Spokesperson on Mining, 250-302-9323

