Media Advisory - Corrections workers to give back to communities

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario's correctional and youth justice workers have organized activities provincewide to give back to their communities.

Dates: February 17 to 22

Times and locations: Visit our events page: https://opseu.org/news/corrections-cares-about-community-safety-events-listing/

From their various work locations, corrections members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) will engage in a wide variety of charity fundraising events for their third annual "Corrections cares about community safety" event.

"When we give back to our communities, the very nature of our work – to serve and protect the community – is better understood and appreciated, both by corrections workers and local residents," said Chris Jackel, union representative for the Correctional Bargaining Unit. "It's an important way to raise morale and help bridge the wall that acts as a divide between us and the communities we proudly belong to and contribute to."

OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas says he is proud of the fact this event is now into its third year.

"It shows the love and the bond our women and men in corrections have for their communities," said Thomas. "They always go the extra mile both in the workplace and in their personal time."

Warren (Smokey) Thomas, 613-329-1931

