Media Advisory - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") (TSX: CSW.A) and (TSX: CSW.B), a leading Canadian spirits, wine and ready-to-drink beverages company, will hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format, as follows:

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

11:00 a.m. (EST)

HOW TO ATTEND:

Shareholders, duly appointed proxyholders, media, brokers, and analysts may join the live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/415484581, using the password corby2024 (case sensitive).

Shareholders: Click "I have a login" and enter your 15-digit control number (found on your proxy form or in the email from Computershare) as the username.

Duly Appointed Proxyholders: Click "I have a login" and use the username provided by Computershare after the voting deadline, along with the same password.

Non-Registered Shareholders and Guests: Click "Guest" and complete the online form.

MEETING HIGHLIGHTS:

Lucio Di Clemente, Chair, Corby Board of Directors, Nicolas Krantz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Juan Alonso, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will respond to shareholder questions following official business of the Meeting.

About Corby

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Olmeca Altos® and Código 1530® tequilas, Jefferson's™ and Rabbit Hole® bourbons, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries: Juan Alonso, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]