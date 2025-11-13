CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Nov 13, 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A and CSW.B), announces that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated September 24, 2025, were elected as directors of Corby.  The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on November 13, 2025, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Claude Boulay

14,239,365

91.01 %

1,407,334

8.99 %

Lani Montoya

14,235,132

90.98 %

1,411,567

9.02 %

Nicolas Krantz

14,246,949

91.05 %

1,399,750

8.95 %

Helga Reidel

15,489,754

99.00 %

156,945

1.00 %

Lucio Di Clemente

15,586,416

99.61 %

60,283

0.39 %

Juan Alonso

14,248,420

91.06 %

1,398,279

8.94 %

Pam Laycock

15,580,564

99.58 %

66,135

0.42 %

Patricia L. Nielsen

15,585,564

99.61 %

61,135

0.39 %

Anne-Marie Poliquin

14,242,988

91.03 %

1,403,711

8.97 %

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines, and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Olmeca Altos® and Código 1530® tequilas, Jefferson's™ and Rabbit Hole® bourbons, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also provides representation for certain selected, unrelated third-party brands such as Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact: CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED, Tel.: 416-479-2400, www.corby.ca; Investor inquiries: Juan Alonso, Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, Email:  [email protected]

