CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A and CSW.B), announces that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated September 24, 2025, were elected as directors of Corby. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on November 13, 2025, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against Claude Boulay 14,239,365 91.01 % 1,407,334 8.99 % Lani Montoya 14,235,132 90.98 % 1,411,567 9.02 % Nicolas Krantz 14,246,949 91.05 % 1,399,750 8.95 % Helga Reidel 15,489,754 99.00 % 156,945 1.00 % Lucio Di Clemente 15,586,416 99.61 % 60,283 0.39 % Juan Alonso 14,248,420 91.06 % 1,398,279 8.94 % Pam Laycock 15,580,564 99.58 % 66,135 0.42 % Patricia L. Nielsen 15,585,564 99.61 % 61,135 0.39 % Anne-Marie Poliquin 14,242,988 91.03 % 1,403,711 8.97 %

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines, and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Olmeca Altos® and Código 1530® tequilas, Jefferson's™ and Rabbit Hole® bourbons, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also provides representation for certain selected, unrelated third-party brands such as Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

