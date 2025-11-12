Corby Spirit and Wine Limited reports strong Q1 fiscal 2026 results including record quarterly revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and announces dividend of $0.23 per share

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B), a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink cocktails ("RTDs"), today announced its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2025 ("Q1").

Strong Q1 performance reflecting continued RTD business expansion and spirits' market share acceleration

Record Quarterly Revenue in Q1 of $75.4 million (+16% year-over-year)

Record Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA 1 in Q1 of $20.3 million (+4%)

Adjusted Net Earnings1 in Q1 of $11.0 million (+8%) (Reported +9%)

Quarterly Dividend declared of $0.23 per share

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 totaled $75.4 million, an increase of $10.3 million or 16% compared to the same period last year, while representing the highest quarterly revenue reported in Corby's history. Growth was entirely organic and was driven by strong sales execution, while also benefitting from enhanced shelf visibility for owned and represented spirits and provincial trade measures.

Domestic case goods revenue was $61.3 million, up 15% year-over-year. Growth was supported by the continued expansion of the RTD business, higher spirits market share following the removal of US-origin products in key provinces, and the cycling of the LCBO labour strike impact last year.

Commissions revenue was $8.2 million, a 7% increase year-over-year, reflecting momentum in represented brands, favorable LCBO ordering patterns and the same items benefiting domestic case goods revenue cited above.

Export revenue totaled $4.9 million, an increase of 55%, driven by a strong recovery of shipments to the US and the UK.

Marketing, sales and administrative expenses were $20.1 million in Q1 FY26, an increase of $1.9 million, or 11% compared to the prior year period. These expenses grew more modestly than revenue in the current period, reflecting ongoing diligent cost management. The increase primarily reflects continued support for the growing RTD business, brand-building initiatives, and strategic investments – notably the J.P. Wiser's multi-year Canadian partnership with the National Hockey League, while also cycling a very low comparison basis last year with the Ontario liquor board strike.

Adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $20.3 million in Q1 FY26, up 4% year-over-year and representing the highest Adjusted EBITDA reported in Corby's history. Corby reported Net Earnings of $10.2 million and Adjusted Net Earnings1 of $11.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, increasing by 9% and 8% year-over-year, respectively, versus the prior year period. The growth in these earnings metrics primarily reflects the record quarterly revenue in the period, as outlined above.

The Company continued to generate strong cash flow during the quarter, with Cash Flow from Operating Activities of $5.6 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 53% year-over-year. Corby maintained a Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA1 ratio at 1.4x at the end of Q1 FY26, consistent with Q4 FY25, reflecting ongoing balance sheet strength with significant financial flexibility. Corby recorded a dividend payout ratio1 of 55% over the last four quarters, underscoring the sustainability of its shareholder return policy as part of its balanced capital allocation strategy.

Corby's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Krantz, stated,

"Corby delivered a strong start to the fiscal year, underpinned by an acceleration in market share gains in spirits and continued robust growth in RTDs, contributing to record quarterly performance. This quarter's double-digit top line growth reflected the continued success of our sales strategy, supporting continued growth in our earnings and cash flow generation. However, revenue also benefitted from a low comparative base and favourable order phasing, which alongside the impact of the BCGEU public service workers' strike (including government run liquor stores) in October, is anticipated to lead to a comparatively softer second quarter. We anticipate that these various puts and takes will ultimately normalize over time, with our results on a full-year basis expected to be emblematic of the continued focused execution of our market-leading strategy.

Looking ahead, as Corby transitions to new leadership, our ambition remains clear: to consistently outpace the market in a sustainable and profitable way, while creating long-term value for our shareholders. I am confident that Corby is well positioned to achieve this, thanks to the dedication of our teams, the strength of our customer partnerships, and our consumer-centric approach that keeps us attuned to evolving preferences and market trends. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all Corby employees, customers, partners, and consumers for their continued trust and support."

For further details, please refer to Corby's Management's Discussion and Analysis and interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.corby.ca/investors.

MARKET TRENDS

In Q1 FY26, Corby delivered standout performance in a market that remained challenging despite the cycling of the LCBO labour strike in July 2024. While the overall spirits category declined 0.9% in value compared to the same quarter last year, Corby's retail sales value grew 5.9% year-over-year, driven by strong sales execution across both owned and represented brands. Growth was further supported by the removal of US-origin spirits in key provinces following the implementation of increased U.S. tariffs on Canada earlier in the calendar year.

Corby's ready-to-drink (RTD) portfolio (excluding Nude beverages2) surged 44% year-over-year in value through Q1 FY26, largely benefiting from the post-LCBO labour strike recovery. This growth significantly outpaced the overall RTD category, which grew 16% in value, amid in a landscape shaped by expanding RTD distribution points in Ontario.

For the latest twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Corby's total owned and represented spirits demonstrated resilience, increasing by 0.5% in value year-over-year, outperforming the broader spirits category, which declined 3.8%. Over the same period, Corby RTDs2 grew 26% in value, comfortably outpacing the 13% growth recorded by the total RTD category.

Corby's total owned and represented spirits have now outperformed the Canadian spirits market in value for twelve consecutive quarters, underscoring the strength of its diversified product portfolio, the appeal of its local brands, and the success of its innovation and sales execution strategies.

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

The Corby Board of Directors is pleased to declare a dividend of $0.23 per Voting Class A Common Share and Non-Voting Class B Common Share of the Company, consistent with the amount of the last dividend payment. This dividend is payable on December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 28, 2025. The Board of Directors assesses the dividend on a quarterly basis. The quarterly dividend was last increased concurrent with the release of Q2 FY25 results.

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

1) NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES & RATIOS

In addition to using financial measures prescribed under IFRS, references are made in this news release to "Adjusted Earnings from Operations", "Adjusted Net Earnings", "Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share", "Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share", "Total Debt", "Net Debt", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Dividend Payout Ratio" which are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. Non-IFRS financial measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Management believes the non-IFRS measures included in this news release are important supplemental measures of operating performance and highlight trends in the core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Management believes that these measures allow for assessment of the Company's operating performance and financial condition on a basis that is more consistent and comparable between reporting periods.

Adjusted Earnings from Operations is equal to earnings from operations before interest and taxes for the period adjusted to remove portfolio rationalization costs, and costs incurred for business combination inventory fair value adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is equal to Adjusted Earnings from Operations adjusted to remove depreciation and amortization disclosed in Corby's financial statements.

Adjusted Net Earnings is equal to net earnings for the period adjusted to remove portfolio rationalization costs, costs incurred for business combination inventory fair value adjustments, the notional interest charges related to the NCI obligation, and the fair value adjustments of the NCI obligation net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate.

Adjusted Basic Net Earnings Per Share is computed in the same way as basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share, respectively, using the aforementioned Adjusted Net Earnings non-IFRS financial measure in place of reported Net Earnings.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is computed in the same way as basic net earnings per share and diluted net earnings per share, respectively, using the aforementioned Adjusted Net Earnings non-IFRS financial measure in place of reported Net Earnings.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings from Operations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings to their most directly comparable financial measures for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, and 2024:





Three months ended



Sep. 30, Sep. 30,



(in millions of Canadian dollars)

2025 2024

$ Change % Change













Earnings from operations

$ 16.4 15.0

$ 1.4 10 % Adjustments:











Portfolio rationalization costs1

0.0 -

0.0 n.a. Fair value adjustment to inventory2

- 0.6

(0.6) (100 %) Adjusted Earnings from operations

$ 16.5 15.6

$ 0.9 6 %













Adjusted for Depreciation and amortization

3.8 3.9

(0.1) (3 %) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20.3 19.5

$ 0.8 4 %













Net earnings

$ 10.2 $ 9.3

$ 0.9 9 % Adjustments:











Portfolio rationalization costs1

0.0 -

0.0 n.a. Fair value adjustment to inventory2

- 0.4

(0.4) (100 %) NCI Obligation3

0.3 0.5

(0.2) (42 %) Fair value adjustment to NCI Obligation4

0.5 -

0.5 n.a. Adjusted Net earnings

$ 11.0 $ 10.2

$ 0.8 8 %





Three months ended



Sep. 30, Sep. 30,



(in Canadian dollars)

2025 2024

$ Change % Change













Per common share











- Basic net earnings

$ 0.36 0.33

$ 0.03 9 % - Diluted net earnings

$ 0.36 0.33

$ 0.03 9 %













Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.36 0.33

$ 0.03 9 % Adjustments:











Portfolio rationalization costs1

0.00 -

0.00 n.a. Fair value adjustment to inventory2

- 0.02

(0.02) (100 %) NCI Obligation3

0.01 0.02

(0.01) (42 %) Fair value adjustment to NCI Obligation4

0.02 -

0.02 n.a. Adjusted Basic, net earnings per share

$ 0.39 0.36

$ 0.03 8 %













Dilluted net earnings per share

$ 0.36 0.33

$ 0.03 9 % Adjustments:











Portfolio rationalization costs1

0.00 -

0.00 n.a. Fair value adjustment to inventory2

- 0.02

(0.02) (100 %) NCI Obligation3

0.01 0.02

(0.01) (42 %) Fair value adjustment to NCI Obligation4

0.02 -

0.02 n.a. Adjusted Diluted, net earnings per share

$ 0.39 0.36

$ 0.03 8 %

(1) Costs related to rationalizing brand portfolio, including costs incurred to dispose or discontinue product lines following strategic portfolio review (2) Costs related to fair value adjustments to inventory due to business combination









(3) Notional interest costs related to non-controlling interest obligation for ABG











(4) Costs related to fair value adjustmenst to non-controlling interest obligation for ABG









The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable financial measures for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 to the three-month period ended September 30, 2023:



Three Months Ended

Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023



















Earnings from operations $ 16.4 10.4 7.7 13.0 15.0 8.7 9.2 11.4 11.4 Adjustments:

















Transaction related costs1 - - - - - 0.6 - 0.6 - Portfolio rationalization costs2 0.0 0.8 - - - - - - - Restructuring costs3 - 0.3 - - - (0.3) - - - Fair value adjustment to inventory4 - - - - 0.6 0.2 - 0.2 2.8 Distributor transition5 - - - - - - - (0.3) - Adjusted Earnings from operations $ 16.5 11.5 7.7 13.0 15.6 9.2 9.2 12.0 14.3 Adjusted for depreciation & amortization 3.8 4.1 4.1 4.1 3.9 4.1 3.8 3.7 3.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20.3 15.6 11.7 17.2 19.5 13.3 13.0 15.7 18.1

(1) Costs related to the acquisitions of ABG and Nude Beverages brands











(2) Costs related to rationalizing brand portfolio, including costs incurred to dispose or discontinue product lines following strategic portfolio review











(3) (Income) / costs related to organizational restructuring and provisions











(4) Costs related to fair value adjustments to inventory due to business combination











(5) (Income) / costs related to one-time fee for distributor transition













Total Debt refers to debt of the Company, which includes bank indebtedness and credit facilities payable, lease liabilities and long-term debt.

Net Debt refers to the cash and deposits in cash management pools of the Company, less bank indebtedness and credit facilities payable and long-term debt.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total debt and net debt to their most directly comparable financial measures as at September 30, 2025 and 2024:



Sep. 30, Sep. 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024





Credit facilities payable $ - $ (7.5) Lease liabilities (3.1) (3.0) Long-term debt (102.0) (114.0) Total debt $ (105.1) $ (124.5)





Cash $ 3.9 $ 1.0 Deposits in cash management pools 5.1 11.4





Credit facilities payable - (7.5) Long-term debt (102.0) (114.0) Net debt $ (93.0) $ (109.1)

Dividend Payout Ratio refers to the Rolling 12-month Dividend Payout Ratio to the quarterly dividends paid and quarterly cash flow from operating activities:



Twelve months ended

Sep. 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2025



Dividend paid per share $ 0.91 Shares outstanding 28,468,856 Total dividends paid $ 25.9 Cash flow from operating activities 46.7 Dividend Payout Ratio 55 %

Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" & "Non-IFRS Financial Ratios" section of our MD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as filed on SEDAR+ for further information regarding Non-IFRS measures.

2) RETAIL SALES DATA SCOPE

Please note that retail sales data for Nude Beverages in the province of Alberta is not reported consistently in ACD data across the current and comparative period, and as such, has been excluded from retail sales measures discussed in this document.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning possible or assumed future results of Corby's operations. Forward-looking statements typically are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. These statements are being provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our anticipated financial position, results of operations and operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes and are not guarantees of future performance. Although Corby believes that the forward-looking information in this press release is based on information, assumptions and beliefs which are current, reasonable and complete, this information is necessarily subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Corby's actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to the Risks and Risk Management section of our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 as well as Corby's other public filings, available at www.sedar.com and at https://corby.ca/en/investors/. Corby does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as is required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars.

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines, and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Olmeca Altos® and Código 1530® tequilas, Jefferson's™ and Rabbit Hole® bourbons, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also provides representation for certain selected, unrelated third-party brands such as Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

