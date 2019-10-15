Media Advisory : Condominium Owner Sandra Jeanneret Takes on City Hall: David vs. Goliath

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -

WHAT : A press conference spearheaded by Sandra Jeanneret will be held by concerned citizens of a condominium development who feel they have been misled and let down by city council and the Mayor in a bid to fix the substandard common elements of what was billed as "an impressive collection of condominiums in Niagara Falls." Many of the homes do not meet Ontario Building Code standards and suffer from defective construction. Niagara Falls City Council is washing its hands of any responsibility.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 1:30 p.m.

WHO: The press conference will be hosted by former Ontario Ombudsman and lawyer André Marin who is assisting Ms. Jeanneret in getting justice. Also present will be other concerned citizens who will be available to speak to members of the press.

WHERE: The press conference will be held at the Best Western Plus Cairn Croft Hotel, 6400 Lundy's Ln, Niagara Falls.

SOURCE André Marin Law

For further information: André Marin, andremarinlaw@gmail.com, 613 799 2346