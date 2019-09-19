Media Advisory - Communauto in growth mode Français

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to a reception that will mark a milestone in the development of Communauto, as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The event will be held in the presence of:

  • Marie-Eve Proulx, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister responsible for the regions of Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine;
  • Éric Alain Caldwell, Manager of Planning, Mobility and the Office de consultation publique on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal;
  • André St-Pierre, Vice-President, Major Accounts, Investment and Financing, Investissement Québec;
  • Benoit Robert, president and founder of the carsharing company.

Date:

Monday, September 23, 2019


Time:

Starting at 4:30 pm


Location:

Outdoor terrace facing the Centre for sustainable development


50, Sainte-Catherine West

Montreal

