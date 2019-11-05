Media Advisory - CMHC to release results from its national Housing Market Assessment (HMA) report Français
Nov 05, 2019, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its quarterly Housing Market Assessment (HMA), a comprehensive report that identifies the level of stability in the housing markets of Canadian cities.
The report will be made available on Thursday, November 7 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern.
A media availability with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC regional market analysts via teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m., Eastern.
Call number: 1-888-220-8451
Confirmation code: 7631028
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Media Relations, (416) 218-3320, aritacco@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
Share this article