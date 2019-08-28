Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to speak at the 2019 Scotiabank Financials Summit

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) will speak at the 2019 Scotiabank Financials Summit on Wednesday September 4, 2019 in Toronto. Mr. Dodig is scheduled to address the conference at 9:35 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast at https://www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/exctv-prsntatns-wbcsts.html. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available at the same location.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

