Media Advisory - Children's Aid Society of Ottawa Workers on Strike to Rally Outside Funding Ministry: "Layoffs, cutbacks, they're the worst: time to put the children first!"

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - On Thursday morning, Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) workers will take their fight for the future of the agency and the state of child protection in Ontario to the front doorsteps of their funders, the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services (MCCSS). Under a government prioritizing corporate interests, it's not just our public services under attack — kids are coming last, too.

Over 320 CASO workers, members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 454, are in their second week on strike over deteriorating conditions brought on by growing resource constraints. Years of cuts and provincial underfunding have strained Children's Aid Societies across Ontario, 95% of which are currently in deficit – forced to shrink year after year through site closures and mass layoffs that the kids & families they support can't afford. Staffing demands and the complexity of cases are on the rise, yet workers in Ottawa are under-resourced and next in line when it comes to dozens of imminent layoffs. Further cutbacks will only make it harder for workers to do their job of keeping children with their families and in their communities.

Putting kids first starts with adequately funding Children's Aid Societies so the workers tasked with child protection are equipped to do their job: keeping kids safe.

WHO: Michele Thorn, President of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 454 representing over 320 Children's Aid Society of Ottawa workers; Chrisy Tremblay, CASO worker and OPSEU/SEFPO Executive Board Member; Joel Harden, MPP Ottawa-Centre; Chandra Pasma, MPP Ottawa West—Nepean; Stéphanie Plante, Ward 12 City Councillor for Rideau-Vanier; Sean McKenny, President of the Ottawa & District Labour Council (ODLC)

WHAT: Community rally outside the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services (MCCSS) demanding concrete funding supports to match the service demands of child protection workers.

WHERE: 347 Preston St, Ottawa, ON – MCCSS Ottawa offices

WHEN: July 18, 2024 – 10:30 am

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For more information, contact: Vic Wojciechowska, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, (437) 518 3459, [email protected]; Michele Thorn, President of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 454, (613) 220-7979