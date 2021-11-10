Media Advisory: Celebrate the best and brightest in Canadian marketing at the CMA Awards

Event features performance from Canadian icon and Juno winner Jully Black

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) will take its annual celebration online again this year with a pre-show and Virtual Awards Ceremony on Thursday, November 18, 2021.



The CMA Awards honours Canadian marketers and agencies creating marketing campaigns across multiple categories and disciplines. Winners in CMA's premiere categories, such as Marketer of the Year, Best of the Best, Lifetime Achievement and Top Cause, will be recognized for their outstanding work, and for their resilience, creativity and innovation over the past 18 months.



This year's event, themed Out of This World, will be hosted by radio and TV personality Rick Campanelli and will be delivered as an immersive online experience through a secure custom-built website venue. Attendees will witness the reveal of Canada's top marketing campaigns, connect with hundreds of marketers across Canada through interactive chat features, and enjoy recorded and live entertainment including:

A Special Performance by Canadian icon and Juno winner Jully Black , known for supporting women's empowerment, anti-racism and the LGBTQ+ community through her music

, known for supporting women's empowerment, anti-racism and the LGBTQ+ community through her music A performance from musical artist Kubla

A recipe demonstration from Cocktails & Dreams flair bartenders

Ticketholders will have the chance to win a full day rental of a virtual event studio, valued at $11,000 CDN, which includes all equipment and labour for an eight-hour event. The CMA will also offer giveaways from sponsors Skip the Dishes, Harry Rosen and Tim Hortons.

Event details

What: CMA Virtual Awards Ceremony

When:Thursday, November 18, 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Online

SOURCE Canadian Marketing Association

For further information: For a media pass, contact Shane Madill, Kaiser & Partners Inc., [email protected], 647.725.2520 x207

Related Links

https://thecma.ca

