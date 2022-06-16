MEDIA ADVISORY - Celebrate Canada Day Weekend at Ontario Place

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Place is excited to welcome guests to celebrate Canada Day weekend. From July 1st to July 3rd, Ontario Place will be serving up three fun days of activities and entertainment for all ages. Guests are invited to choose their own adventure which includes live music, an inflatable water park, free movies at Cinesphere, outdoor yoga at Trillium Park, Segway tours, contemporary art installations, Imagination Playground, volleyball, Cirque Du Soleil shows, Electric Island festival, Backstreet Boys concert at Budweiser Stage and casual dining on Vista Eatery's scenic patio.

The weekend kicks off on July 1 with a free concert featuring local Indigenous artists in Trillium Park. Hosted by Carolyn King, Founder of The Moccasin Identifier Project and Welcome and Land Acknowledgement by Chief Stacey Laforme of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, with musical performances by 2022 Juno nominated Manitou Mkwa Singers and the Mark Laforme Band, who performs a wide variety of musical styles from blues and soul, to country, rock and a lot more. Set times are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This concert marks the start of the Indigenous Live Music Series which will be part of the Ontario Place Summer Live Music Festival starting on July 7th. Celebrate the First Nation's heritage and culture with a walk through Trillium Park to the moccasin identifier engraved into the stone and visit 1000 Faces, the contemporary art installation that invites visitors to pause and reflect, encouraging communion, dialogue, reconciliation and relation.

Looking for activities the whole family can enjoy? Ontario Place has several great options that are FREE, including daily screenings at Cinesphere of IMAX documentary films Asteroid Hunters and The Last Glaciers, find your ZEN with several outdoor yoga classes in Trillium Park, head to the volleyball courts and get your competitive spirit and sweat on or take a self- guided tour in partnership with ArtWorxTO. For the little ones, Imagination Playground will inspire their minds and hands to build fun sculptures.

For those little and big adventure seekers, beat the heat and bring on the fun at Ontario Place's new attraction, Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark - Ontario's largest, tallest, most exciting water experience! Explore the rolling hills of the William G. Davis trail and West Island by Segway with two tours daily. If entertainment, DJs, and big performances are your thing, we have you covered! Meander down to Electric Island festival - a fully licensed concert and picnic series taking place on the West Island on July 1 and July 2 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., grab tickets to the Backstreet Boys at Budweiser Stage on July 1 and July 2, or prepare to be amazed and delighted by Cirque Du Soleil: Kurios with 2 shows daily.

Ontario Place is your go to escape this summer, with a schedule full of live outdoor concerts, festivals and family fun. For more information on all the activities happening at Ontario Place this Canada Day weekend, check out the schedule and ticket information (for relevant activities) here . Information and ticket sales also available at www.ontarioplace.com

About Ontario Place

Ontario Place is an agency of the Government of Ontario that features 155 acres of waterfront property in Toronto. From attending an event, enjoying our onsite activities or the skyline — Ontario Place is a gathering space for everyone in the province and home to the iconic Cinesphere, the first permanent IMAX® theater in the world.

For further information: Media Contacts: Karen Nussbaum, 416-301-3193, [email protected]