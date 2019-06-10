Media Advisory - CAPP President and CEO, Tim McMillan, to release annual Crude Oil Forecast, Markets and Transportation at 2019 Global Petroleum Show
Jun 10, 2019, 14:03 ET
CALGARY, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Join the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) for the release of the 2019 Crude Oil Forecast, Markets and Transportation report at the Global Petroleum Show. CAPP President and CEO, Tim McMillan, will speak about challenges facing the industry, and comment on the new 2019 forecast. A media scrum will immediately follow.
All media must register in advance to attend the Global Petroleum Show. Media can register at globalpetroleumshow.com/register using PRSS promo code to receive media accreditation.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, June 13, 2019
|
Presentation 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. MT
|
Location:
|
Palomino Rooms, BMO Centre, Stampede Park
|
1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary, AB
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and crude oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and crude oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream crude oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from crude oil and natural gas production of about $120 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream crude oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance.
SOURCE Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
For further information: CAPP Contact: Tracy Larsson, Advisor, media relations, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, (P): 403-776-1415, (E): tracy.larsson@capp.ca
Share this article