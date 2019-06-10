Media Advisory - CAPP President and CEO, Tim McMillan, to release annual Crude Oil Forecast, Markets and Transportation at 2019 Global Petroleum Show

CALGARY, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Join the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) for the release of the 2019 Crude Oil Forecast, Markets and Transportation report at the Global Petroleum Show. CAPP President and CEO, Tim McMillan, will speak about challenges facing the industry, and comment on the new 2019 forecast. A media scrum will immediately follow.

All media must register in advance to attend the Global Petroleum Show. Media can register at globalpetroleumshow.com/register using PRSS promo code to receive media accreditation.