Media Advisory - CAPP President and CEO, Tim McMillan, speaks at National Coalition of Chiefs summit

The NCC Summit brings together First Nation Chiefs, Métis leaders, and industry under a common theme: defeating on-reserve poverty and improving the relationship between the energy sector and First Nations communities.

All media must register in advance to the NCC summit.

Date: Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

Presentation 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. (MST)



Location: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Calgary, Alberta

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and crude oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and crude oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream crude oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from crude oil and natural gas production of about $120 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream crude oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

For further information: CAPP Contact: Tracy Larsson, Advisor, media relations, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, (C): 403-542-4115, (E): tracy.larsson@capp.ca

Related Links

http://www.capp.ca

