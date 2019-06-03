Media Advisory - CAPP Federal Energy Platform: Putting Canada on the World Stage

OTTAWA, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Join the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) to discuss its federal energy platform, Oil and Natural Gas Priorities: Putting Canada on the World Stage.

It's time to seize the opportunity to meet growing global energy demand with responsibly produced Canadian oil and natural gas and build prosperity across our country. In its federal energy platform CAPP will clearly outline opportunities for all of Canada's federal political parties to address issues facing the oil and natural gas industry. The key tenants of the platform are market access, Indigenous prosperity, regulatory policy, climate and innovation, and fiscal and tax policy. It will be the job of the next federal government to create the conditions necessary for success.

A news conference with question and answer period will be held in English, with French translation. A teleconference line will be set up for media unable to attend in person. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the conference begins.

Space is limited to accredited media only.

Attendees: Tim McMillan, President and CEO

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers



Date: Monday, June 3, 2019

11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ET



Location: National Press Theatre

First floor, National Press Building

150 Wellington Street, Ottawa



Access Information: Toll-free (Canada/US): 1-866-323-9095

Local dial in: 416-849-3996



Participant Passcode: 902434#



CAPP Contact: Tonya Zelinsky

Interim, manager of media relations

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

(C): (403) 827 1151

(E): tonya.zelinsky@capp.ca and media@capp.ca

