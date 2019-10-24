Media Advisory - Canadian Tire Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Results Français

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC, CTC.A) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results and host an earnings conference call.

Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET


416-340-2216 or 1-800-273-9672




The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 8:00 a.m. ET at
http://investors.canadiantire.ca and it will be archived for 12 months.

Media: Jane Shaw, 416-480-8581, jane.shaw@cantire.com
Investors: Lisa Greatrix, 416-480-8725, lisa.greatrix@cantire.com

