Media Advisory - Canadian Tire Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Results
Oct 24, 2019, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC, CTC.A) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results and host an earnings conference call.
WHEN:
Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET
CALL DETAILS:
416-340-2216 or 1-800-273-9672
The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 8:00 a.m. ET at
For more information:
Media: Jane Shaw, 416-480-8581, jane.shaw@cantire.com
Investors: Lisa Greatrix, 416-480-8725, lisa.greatrix@cantire.com
SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED
