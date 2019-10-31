Media Advisory - Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons recruiting junior astronauts!

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 1, 2019, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons will be in Alberta to invite youth and educators to participate in the CSA's Junior Astronauts campaign.

She will be in Canmore to address educators attending the Alberta Teachers' Association Science Conference 2019. She will also visit Banff Elementary School and Exshaw School, where she will share her story and answer students' questions.

Media representatives are invited to attend the following events.

Friday, November 1, 2019

Time Address Participants 10:30 a.m. (MT) Banff Elementary School

325 Squirrel Street

Banff, AB T1L 1K1 150 students (Grades 6 to 8) 1:00 p.m. (MT) Exshaw School

27 Mountain Allen Drive

Exshaw, AB T0L 2C0 200 students (kindergarten to Grade 8) 3:30 p.m. (MT) Coast Canmore Hotel

511 Bow Valley Trail

Canmore, AB T1W 1N7 150 science teachers and educators

Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca

Follow us on Social Media

http://www.asc-csa.gc.ca/rss/default_eng.xml

https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSpaceAgency/

http://www.youtube.com/user/Canadianspaceagency

http://twitter.com/csa_asc



SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca

Related Links

www.asc-csa.gc.ca

