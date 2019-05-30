Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Rural Economic Development attends the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Annual Conference Français
May 30, 2019, 14:30 ET
QUEBEC CITY, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Rural Economic Development Minister, Bernadette Jordan, and Parliamentary Secretary Marc Serré will attend the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Annual Conference.
Date: Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Minister Jordan delivers the opening keynote at the FCM Rural Town Hall and participates in a question-and-answer session.
OPEN TO MEDIA
Quebec City Convention Centre
Room 2000C
1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E
Quebec City, QC
4:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Minister Jordan and Parliamentary Secretary Serré hold a media availability
OPEN TO MEDIA
Quebec City Convention Centre
Press Theatre – Room
1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E
Quebec City, QC
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: For more information, or to arrange an interview with the Minister or Parliamentary Secretary, please contact: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca
Share this article