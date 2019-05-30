Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Rural Economic Development attends the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Annual Conference

QUEBEC CITY, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Rural Economic Development Minister, Bernadette Jordan, and Parliamentary Secretary Marc Serré will attend the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Annual Conference.

Date: Friday, May 31, 2019

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Minister Jordan delivers the opening keynote at the FCM Rural Town Hall and participates in a question-and-answer session.

OPEN TO MEDIA

Quebec City Convention Centre

Room 2000C

1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E

Quebec City, QC

4:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Minister Jordan and Parliamentary Secretary Serré hold a media availability

OPEN TO MEDIA

Quebec City Convention Centre

Press Theatre – Room

1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E

Quebec City, QC

