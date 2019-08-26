Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to visit Rimouski Français
Aug 26, 2019, 16:00 ET
RIMOUSKI, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities visits Rimouski to meet with business leaders in Rimouski and make an important infrastructure announcement for residents.
Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019
12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Minister Champagne participates in a roundtable with members of the Rimouski business community
OPEN TO MEDIA
Café Bistro le Saint-Louis
97, rue St-Louis
Rimouski (Quebec)
2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Minister Champagne makes an important announcement at the Université du Québec à Rimouski
OPEN TO MEDIA
University of Québec at Rimouski
J-205, 300 Allée des Ursulines
Rimouski (Quebec)
