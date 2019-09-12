Media Advisory - Canada Post to unveil stamp set honouring Leonard Cohen

News provided by

Canada Post

Sep 12, 2019, 10:17 ET

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post will unveil a stamp set honouring Leonard Cohen at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, overlooking the grand Cohen mural on Crescent Street, on Friday, September 20.

The stamps will be available to the public on September 21, on what would have been Cohen's 85th birthday.

WHAT:

Unveiling of a stamp set celebrating the life and work and Leonard Cohen


WHERE:

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Glass Court
1380 Sherbrooke Street West
Montréal


WHEN:

Friday, September 20, 5 pm

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, media@canadapost.ca

Related Links

www.canadapost.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Post

You just read:

Media Advisory - Canada Post to unveil stamp set honouring Leonard Cohen

News provided by

Canada Post

Sep 12, 2019, 10:17 ET