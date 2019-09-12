Media Advisory - Canada Post to unveil stamp set honouring Leonard Cohen

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post will unveil a stamp set honouring Leonard Cohen at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, overlooking the grand Cohen mural on Crescent Street, on Friday, September 20.

The stamps will be available to the public on September 21, on what would have been Cohen's 85th birthday.

WHAT: Unveiling of a stamp set celebrating the life and work and Leonard Cohen



WHERE: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Glass Court

1380 Sherbrooke Street West

Montréal



WHEN: Friday, September 20, 5 pm

