OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post invites you to an online unveiling of a special stamp in honour of acclaimed Canadian jazz singer Eleanor Collins, Friday, January 21, at 10 am, Eastern Time.

The event will pay tribute to Ms. Collins' life and career as an artist, musician and mentor with testimonials from people she influenced, as well as some she worked and performed with. Ms. Collins will also make an address.

An in-person event was planned, but due to recent changes in health and safety protocols, the tribute will take place online.

WHEN: Friday, January 21, at 10 am, Eastern Time

WHERE: Bookmark the webcast page and set a reminder (click here)

SPECIAL GUESTS: Eleanor Collins

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

The Honourable Hedy Fry

Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

Suromitra Sanatani

Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Post

Featured in the tribute video:

Nalda Callender

Executive Director, National Congress of Black Women Foundation

Christine Hagemoen

Historical writer and former CBC Vancouver media librarian

Sylvie Hamilton

Filmaker, writer, Inglis professor, University of King's College, Halifax

Sharman King

Musician who performed with Ms. Collins

Alan Matheson

Musician and music educator

Marcus Mosely

Performer and founding member of The Sojourners

Paolo Pietropaolo

CBC music journalist

Colin Preston

Former CBC Vancouver archivist

Wendy Solloway

Bassist who performed with Ms. Collins

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]