Media Advisory - Canada Post to recognize groundbreaking jazz singer Eleanor Collins with new stamp Français

Canada Post

Jan 17, 2022, 10:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post invites you to an online unveiling of a special stamp in honour of acclaimed Canadian jazz singer Eleanor Collins, Friday, January 21, at 10 am, Eastern Time.

The event will pay tribute to Ms. Collins' life and career as an artist, musician and mentor with testimonials from people she influenced, as well as some she worked and performed with. Ms. Collins will also make an address.

An in-person event was planned, but due to recent changes in health and safety protocols, the tribute will take place online.

WHEN: Friday, January 21, at 10 am, Eastern Time

WHERE: Bookmark the webcast page and set a reminder (click here)

SPECIAL GUESTS: Eleanor Collins

The Honourable Filomena Tassi
Minister of Public Services and Procurement

The Honourable Hedy Fry
Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

Suromitra Sanatani
Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Post

Featured in the tribute video:

Nalda Callender
Executive Director, National Congress of Black Women Foundation

Christine Hagemoen
Historical writer and former CBC Vancouver media librarian

Sylvie Hamilton
Filmaker, writer, Inglis professor, University of King's College, Halifax

Sharman King
Musician who performed with Ms. Collins

Alan Matheson
Musician and music educator

Marcus Mosely
Performer and founding member of The Sojourners

Paolo Pietropaolo
CBC music journalist

Colin Preston
Former CBC Vancouver archivist

Wendy Solloway
Bassist who performed with Ms. Collins

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]

