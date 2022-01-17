Media Advisory - Canada Post to recognize groundbreaking jazz singer Eleanor Collins with new stamp Français
Jan 17, 2022, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post invites you to an online unveiling of a special stamp in honour of acclaimed Canadian jazz singer Eleanor Collins, Friday, January 21, at 10 am, Eastern Time.
The event will pay tribute to Ms. Collins' life and career as an artist, musician and mentor with testimonials from people she influenced, as well as some she worked and performed with. Ms. Collins will also make an address.
An in-person event was planned, but due to recent changes in health and safety protocols, the tribute will take place online.
WHEN: Friday, January 21, at 10 am, Eastern Time
WHERE: Bookmark the webcast page and set a reminder (click here)
SPECIAL GUESTS: Eleanor Collins
The Honourable Filomena Tassi
Minister of Public Services and Procurement
The Honourable Hedy Fry
Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre
Suromitra Sanatani
Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Post
Featured in the tribute video:
Nalda Callender
Executive Director, National Congress of Black Women Foundation
Christine Hagemoen
Historical writer and former CBC Vancouver media librarian
Sylvie Hamilton
Filmaker, writer, Inglis professor, University of King's College, Halifax
Sharman King
Musician who performed with Ms. Collins
Alan Matheson
Musician and music educator
Marcus Mosely
Performer and founding member of The Sojourners
Paolo Pietropaolo
CBC music journalist
Colin Preston
Former CBC Vancouver archivist
Wendy Solloway
Bassist who performed with Ms. Collins
