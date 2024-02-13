Media Advisory - Canada Infrastructure Bank energy announcement, Chamber of Commerce panel

Feb 13, 2024, 10:57 ET
HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) will be making a landmark clean power announcement involving Nova Scotia's Indigenous communities. The news conference will include a media question period with CIB Chief Executive Officer Ehren Cory, Nova Scotia Power CEO Peter Gregg, First Nations Chiefs and WMA president Crystal Nicholas.
The announcement will be followed by a panel discussion involving Ehren Cory, Peter Gregg and Crystal Nicholas hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.
Date:
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Times:
Announcement – 9:30 a.m., media are asked to arrive by 9:15 a.m.
Chamber of Commerce – 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Locations:
Announcement: Marriott Halifax Harbourfront, Sable Room, 1919 Upper Water Street
Chamber of Commerce: Casino Nova Scotia, 1983 Upper Water Street
SOURCE Canada Infrastructure Bank
For further information: Canada Infrastructure Bank, [email protected]
