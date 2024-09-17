Media Advisory: Can you crack the code and take home the title of 2024 KPMG Cyber Hackathon champion?

KPMG in Canada is hosting its second Cyber Hackathon in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - For the second year in a row, KPMG in Canada invites cybersecurity enthusiasts to participate in a one-of-a-kind Cyber Hackathon that will put their code cracking skills to the test.

For the first time, the event is open to both professionals and university students who can enter as individuals or two-person teams. The first to solve or get the furthest along in the capture the flag style challenge, will be awarded the $3,000 prize along with bragging rights of being named champion.

"Cybersecurity is top of mind for most Canadian organizations, especially with ever increasing cyber-attacks and generative AI posing significant risks," says Vidur Gupta, Partner, Cybersecurity, KPMG in Canada, who is based in Calgary. "We hope that by expanding this year's eligibility we can continue to bring awareness to the profession."

WHEN: September 27, 2024; 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Platform Calgary; 497 9 Avenue Southeast, Calgary, AB T2G 2K7

Similar to last year's event, participants will work through KPMG-designed challenges focused on operational technology (OT) that mirror the intricate landscape of information technology (IT) and OT. However, a new element this year allows participants to use generative AI to help them in the hackathon.

"Cybercriminals are already using generative AI to get around conventional detection methods, making it extremely important for organizations to gain a better understanding of how the technology is being used and educate their employees on Cyber hygiene," says Mr. Gupta. "Our goal is to make the hackathon challenging and realistic to the cybersecurity vulnerabilities that exist in the real-world."

The hackathon is in-person only.

To learn more and register for the event, click here . The registration deadline is September 20.

