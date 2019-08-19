MEDIA ADVISORY / CAMERA CALL: Spiritleaf Maple Ridge Store Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

MAPLE RIDGE, BC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - To mark the official opening of Maple Ridge's first legal retail cannabis store, a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is happening at Spiritleaf's Maple Ridge location at 10:00am on August 20, 2019.

Following the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, a special Grand Opening Day event will be happening throughout the day at the Spiritleaf Maple Ridge store. Festivities include: A gift bag to the first 50 customers in the door (no purchase necessary), a pop-up with local growers Tantalus Labs, and a chance to enter to win a prize basket of Spiritleaf swag worth $250.

Spiritleaf Maple Ridge will offer a curated collection of leading cannabis brands. The store will provide a premium consumer experience in a welcoming and comfortable environment. Our goal: to be a knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis and information on recreational cannabis.

This is the start of something incredible in Maple Ridge!

Spiritleaf Maple Ridge is part of the national Spiritleaf network of recreational cannabis stores. The company was the first retail brand to open a recreational cannabis store in British Columbia. Spiritleaf has since opened four franchise Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores in the province in the cities of Vernon, Penticton, Castelgar, and now Maple Ridge. Two additional stores are expected to open in Kelowna and West Kelowna later this year.

Date: August 20, 2019



When: 10:00 AM PST

Media interested in attending are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 am.



Who: • Jeff Sweetnam of Spiritleaf Maple Ridge

• Representatives from Maple Ridge's City Council



Location: 22709 Lougheed Hwy #670, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2V6

ABOUT SPIRITLEAF:

Spiritleaf is a network of recreational cannabis stores being established across Canada by Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE: ISH). Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis, offering a premium consumer experience. Spiritleaf's network includes franchised and corporate-owned stores, all with deep and lasting ties to their local community. Learn more at www.spiritleaf.ca and www.innerspiritholdings.com.

For further information: Nathan Noble, Spiritleaf, Nathan.Noble@spiritleaf.ca; Heidi Gammuac, Media Relations, Spiritleaf, 1-403-399-2514, media@spiritleaf.ca