Media Advisory: Calgary Rally for public services
Nov 05, 2019, 12:38 ET
CALGARY, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - There will be a rally tomorrow in support of public services and against the budget of Jason Kenney's UCP government.
Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Time: Noon-1:00 pm
Location: Calgary City Hall (800 MacLeod Trail SE)
Speakers: Rory Gill (President CUPE AB), Gil McGowan (President AFL), Guy Smith (AUPE)
SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
For further information: Lou Arab, Communications Representative, 780.271.2722
Share this article