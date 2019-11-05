Media Advisory: Calgary Rally for public services

CALGARY, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - There will be a rally tomorrow in support of public services and against the budget of Jason Kenney's UCP government.

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Time: Noon-1:00 pm
Location: Calgary City Hall (800 MacLeod Trail SE)
Speakers: Rory Gill (President CUPE AB), Gil McGowan (President AFL), Guy Smith (AUPE)

For further information: Lou Arab, Communications Representative, 780.271.2722

