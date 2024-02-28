TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Piyush Agrawal, Chief Risk Officer, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO), will participate in the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 6, 2024 at 8:40AM ET.

Mr. Agrawal's presentation will be broadcast live via audio webcast at: https://www.bmo.com/main/about-bmo/investor-relations/presentations-events.

An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

