Media Advisory - Big Bar Landslide August 22, 2019

LILLOOET, BC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Big Bar Landslide integrated Incident Command will be holding a media briefing teleconference regarding developments in operations and around the salmon migration up the Fraser River towards the slide.

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time: 1:45 p.m. PST.

Call in details: Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-805-7923. Please note that this dial-in number and passcode is different to previous briefing calls.

Participant passcode: 4887394#

Please note: information about the multi-pronged Incident response is updated regularly on the Big Bar Landslide website and media can download photos, audio features and HD b'roll video here.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Big Bar Landslide Information Team - Incident Command Post, BigBarLandslideIN@gov.bc.ca

